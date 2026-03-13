'Plan to Defeat, Destroy, Disable Iran's Military Capabilities at Pace World Has Never Seen': US War Secy's New Threat | Image: Reuters, Republic

Washington, DC: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a forceful update today on the ongoing military operations against Iran, emphasizing an aggressive pace of strikes and unwavering resolve in the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iranian forces.

In remarks at the Pentagon, Hegseth declared that U.S. forces are "on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of Iran's meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before."

He highlighted the intensity of ongoing operations, stating, "Today will be the highest volume of US strikes on Iran yet."

Hegseth stressed that President Trump maintains full control, saying, "President Trump holds the cards. He will determine the pace, tempo and timing of this conflict," with his "hand firmly on the wheel as well as on the throttle."

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Addressing Iran's leadership amid reports of internal turmoil following the death of the previous supreme leader, Hegseth mocked the new appointee, referring to him as the "new so-called not-so-supreme leader" and claiming, "We know that [he] is wounded and likely disfigured." He described Iran's top figures as "desperate and hiding... cowering," suggesting deep disarray within the regime.

Hegseth underscored the U.S. commitment to total victory, asserting, "We will stop at nothing to win." He also addressed strategic priorities in the region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. "That is not a Strait we will allow to remain contested and in the lack of flow of commercial goods," he said. "We are working to ensure that energy flows."

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The statements come amid intensified joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites, air defenses, and leadership infrastructure, now in its second week or more. Iranian responses have included missile barrages toward Israel, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz contributing to soaring global oil prices, and vows of continued retaliation from Tehran's new leadership.