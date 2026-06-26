Plane Crashes Into Beijing's Tallest 109-Storey Building, Dramatic Pics Surface
A small plane crashed into the tallest building of Beijing, China on Friday. Dramatic pictures have surfaced showing a hole in the 109-storey building.
- World News
- 1 min read
Beijing: A small plane crashed into the tallest building of Beijing, China on Friday. Dramatic pictures have surfaced showing a hole in the 109-storey CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun.
The building has been evacuated.
Pictures have surfaced showing parts of the plane, including one of its wings, lying on the ground after the Sunward SA 60L Aurora light aircraft (B-12PP) crashed into the building.