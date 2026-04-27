Plane Crashes On Outskirts Of South Sudan's Capital, 14 Killed

Juba: A Cessna aircraft crashed in South Sudan, killing all 13 passengers and the pilot on board, as per the country's civil aviation authority (SSCAA). The passengers included two Kenyan nationals and ​12 South Sudanese nationals.

The small passenger plane, a Cessna 208 Caravan, operated by CityLink ​Aviation, lost communication while ​flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, the aviation authority ​said. It detailed that the plane took off at ‌0915 ⁠local time and lost contact at 0943, about 30 minutes into the journey to the capital.

Preliminary ​reports ⁠indicated that the aircraft may have crashed in bad ⁠weather, ​particularly low visibility. As per reports, officials have sent a team to the crash site for investigations.

The plane reportedly came down about 20 km south-west of the capital city, Juba.

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Further details are awaited.