Plane Crashes On Outskirts Of South Sudan's Capital, 14 Killed
The small passenger plane, a Cessna 208 Caravan, operated by CityLink Aviation, lost communication while flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, and came down about 20 km south-west of the capital city.
- World News
- 1 min read
Juba: A Cessna aircraft crashed in South Sudan, killing all 13 passengers and the pilot on board, as per the country's civil aviation authority (SSCAA). The passengers included two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals.
The small passenger plane, a Cessna 208 Caravan, operated by CityLink Aviation, lost communication while flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, the aviation authority said. It detailed that the plane took off at 0915 local time and lost contact at 0943, about 30 minutes into the journey to the capital.
Preliminary reports indicated that the aircraft may have crashed in bad weather, particularly low visibility. As per reports, officials have sent a team to the crash site for investigations.
The plane reportedly came down about 20 km south-west of the capital city, Juba.
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Further details are awaited.