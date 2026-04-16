2 Planes Collide At Delhi Airport
Two planes, belonging to Akasa Air and SpiceJet airlines, collided at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Two planes, belonging to Akasa Air and SpiceJet airlines, collided at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening.
The incident took place while the SpiceJet B737-700 was taxiing at the airport, resulting in damage to the right wing of the aircraft.
Further, the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa plane was also damaged following the minor collision. The aircraft was operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad when the incident forced it to return to the bay.
According a spokesperson from Akasa, preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it. The spokesperson added, “All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest.”
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DGCA has not yet issued a statement.
Further details are awaited.
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