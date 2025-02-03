PM Modi And Trump Expected to Meet on February 13: Reports

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on February 13 in Washington DC.

According to reports, Donald Trump is also likely to host a dinner for Prime Minister Modi during the visit.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Washington DC on February 12 and will stay in the US capital till February 14, as per reports.

PM Modi will also interact with both American corporate leaders, according to a report published in an English daily.

Earlier on January 29, US President Donald Trump had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Washington in February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on January 27 held a phone conversation focusing on the trajectory of India-US ties.

Following the phone talks, PM Modi said both sides are committed to mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.

