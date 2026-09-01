PM Modi, Chinese President Xi, Russian President Putin Share Handshake as World Leaders Gather for SCO Summit

Bishkek: In a rare window of personal diplomacy between India and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shared a brief handshake ahead of the family photograph during the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

With the world's cameras flashing at Bishkek's Yrys Ordo Congress Hall, the India-China interaction was also joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025 invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host later this month. President Xi thanked Prime Minister Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.

Meanwhile, speaking on the upcoming possibilities of an interaction between India and China, China Global Television Network (CGTN) journalist Zhao Yunfei on Tuesday said both countries should use multilateral platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS to strengthen engagement and pursue common interests.

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Zhao Yunfei spoke on India-China ties and the upcoming BRICS Summit in India, and said the two multilateral platforms could provide opportunities for the leaders of the two countries, i.e., Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to meet and engage.

"I think it has created multiple occasions for the two presidents to get a chance to meet. This would be really good for the relationship between China and India because we are neighbouring countries. China has always attached importance to its neighbours because we are neighbours, and then we have to settle all the differences as well as pursue the common ground altogether to pursue the common wealth of the people in the region," Zhao said.

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"So, the SCO has really provided a platform; hopefully, BRICS will also provide a good platform for both sides," he added. Asked about the expected confirmation of Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in the 2026 BRICS Summit in India, Zhao said he did not have specific information on the Chinese leader's agenda.

"We don't have that knowledge, but we expect there will be more information on President Xi's agenda coming along. And of course, BRICS is also very, very important because BRICS members are emerging economies of the entire world. It has created a great platform, especially for Global South countries, especially from an economic perspective in cooperation," he added.

Earlier, on August 26, in a significant decision, India and China agreed to an additional two meeting points for holding the General Level Mechanism or the Senior Highest Military Commander meeting (SHMC) with the objective of improving border management measures. Two additional channels of border military hotline in the Eastern and Middle Sectors were also agreed.