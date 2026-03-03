PM Modi Dials Gulf Leaders, Condemns 'Violation of Territorial Integrity,' Stresses 'Dialogue & Diplomacy' | Israel-Iran War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of telephone conversations with key Gulf leaders on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in West Asia, driven by recent military strikes and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The discussions focused on condemning violations of sovereignty in the region, urging diplomatic solutions, and ensuring the safety of the large Indian diaspora in these countries.

In separate posts on X, PM Modi detailed his conversations.

Speaking about his conversation with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Condemned the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for earliest restoration of regional peace and stability. Deeply appreciated Oman’s continued support to the Indian community."

He also engaged with Crown Prince of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, noting, "Had a productive telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. India condemns violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands with its people in this difficult hour. We underscored the significance of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring regional peace and stability. Appreciated the Kuwaiti leadership’s continued support to ensure safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait."

In a third interaction, PM Modi spoke with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with my brother, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We stand firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasized the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. I also conveyed my appreciation for his continued support and care for the Indian community in Qatar during this challenging time."

These calls form part of India's broader diplomatic outreach over the past few days, as the West Asia conflict has intensified with cross-border strikes affecting multiple Gulf nations. PM Modi highlighted the need for restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy to de-escalate the situation while prioritizing the well-being of Indian nationals living and working in the region. Officials have emphasized India's commitment to regional stability and the protection of its citizens amid the volatile developments.