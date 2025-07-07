PM Modi Gifts Hand-etched Silver Lion to Argentine President Javier Milei — What Does It Symbolize?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a hand-etched silver lion mounted on a fuchsite stone base to the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

This striking gift is a fine example of Rajasthan’s renowned metalwork and gemstone artistry. Crafted by skilled Rajasthani artisans using silver and fuchsite sourced from India’s mineral-rich regions, this creative piece reflects the country’s rich artistic and geological heritage.

What Does the Silver Lion Symbolize?

The intricately detailed silver lion symbolizes courage and leadership, while the fuchsite base—known as the “Stone of Healing and Resilience”—adds natural beauty and symbolic meaning.

PM Modi Gifts Madhubani Painting To Vice President of Argentina

PM Modi also gifted a Madhubani Painting to the Vice President of Argentina, Victoria Villarruel.

The painting showcases one of India’s oldest folk art traditions from the Mithila region of Bihar. The piece highlights the Sun, a symbol of energy and life, surrounded by detailed floral borders and motifs that fill every space—a hallmark of the style.

Madhubani art is renowned for its bold lines, intricate patterns, and natural colours.

Through these gesture, PM Modi has paid tribute to India’s local artisans on a global platform, showcasing the nation’s rich artistic sensibilities.

PM Modi's Visit to Argentina

PM Modi arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday, marking the third leg of his five-nation tour. Upon arrival, he was warmly received by President Javier Milei, who greeted him with a hug—a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks focused on deepening cooperation in critical sectors such as trade, investment, energy, agriculture, and strategic minerals. They explored ways to boost the India–Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to Secretary (East) P. Kumaran, “The two leaders also had an opportunity to discuss cooperation in the energy and critical mineral sectors. The Prime Minister underlined India’s growing energy and industrial needs and emphasized that Argentina could serve as a reliable partner in supporting India’s developmental journey.”

PM Modi’s visit marked a new chapter in India–Argentina relations, with both countries seeking to leverage each other's potential.