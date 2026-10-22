PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Polish Counterpart Donald Tusk at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to review India-Poland relations and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across key sectors. The meeting comes during Tusk's official visit to India from October 21 to 23, aimed at advancing the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation in trade, defence, technology and other areas of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, the Polish Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where he laid a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on Tusk on Thursday and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of domains.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtuskof Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India-Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains.” He added that he looked forward to Tusk's meeting with Prime Minister Modi to advance the bilateral strategic partnership.

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a business delegation. During his visit, Tusk is also scheduled to participate in the India-Poland Business Forum in New Delhi before travelling to Bengaluru on October 23 to engage with leaders from India's information technology and space sectors.

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India and Poland elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024. Tusk's current visit marks the first visit by a Polish prime minister to India since 2010. Former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said both countries aim to increase annual bilateral trade from approximately USD 6 billion to USD 10 billion, highlighting the role of business forums in facilitating partnerships between companies.

He also identified defence and space technology as key areas for cooperation and said the India-European Union free trade agreement could help expand economic engagement.