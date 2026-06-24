PM Modi Invited by Iran to Attend State Funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

New Delhi/Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the multi-day state funeral and burial ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who passed away recently.

The elaborate ceremonies are scheduled to take place from July 4 to July 9, 2026, spanning locations in both Iran and Iraq, culminating in the burial on July 9 in Khamenei’s hometown of Mashhad. Iranian state media has highlighted the event as a significant occasion expected to draw international delegations, with a special focus on neighbouring countries.

According to the schedule, the body will lie in state at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Complex starting July 4. Public processions are planned in Tehran and the holy city of Qom, followed by memorial prayers in Iraq’s revered shrines of Najaf and Karbala. The final burial will be held on July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad.

The invitation to PM Modi underscores the continuing strong bilateral ties between India and Iran. Several countries have already confirmed participation or expressed intent to send high-level representatives. Delegations are anticipated from Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Russia, China, and various Central Asian nations.

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This marks one of the most significant state funerals in the region in recent years, coming after delays attributed to regional conflicts. Iranian authorities are coordinating extensive security and logistical arrangements for the global dignitaries and large public gatherings expected during the ceremonies.

PM Modi’s office has not yet issued an official confirmation on whether the Prime Minister or a high-level delegation will attend, as is customary in such invitations.

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