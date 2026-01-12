PM Modi Invites Germany to 'Make in India', Chancellor Merz Says 'Strongly Interested in Further Business Opportunities'

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country is strongly interested in exploring business opportunities in India as both countries are "innovation driven economies".

At the India-Germany CEOs Forum in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Merz said, "Under my government, Germany is open for business and open for business cooperation. At the same time, we are strongly interested in further opportunities for German businesses in India...India and Germany are innovation driven economies...There are significant opportunities for cooperation across industries and technologies. The full economic potential of our partnership is yet to be exploited."

"It is no coincidence that India is the first Asian country I am visiting as Chancellor. It comes at a time when profound global changes are challenging us. Technological transformation and geopolitical uncertainties affect the way our economies operate and compete. Against this back drop the partnership between India and Germany is a strategic asset, economically, politically and in a global context," he said.

He also extended his support for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement calling the move "ambitious and economically meaningful".

"There is the changing geopolitical landscape which brings opportunities and challenges for govt and businesses. If we want to remain competitive in this world and sustain long term growth, we must strengthen our resilience. This means, partnering with trusted actors, promoting openness and fair competition and protecting our economic base against one-sided dependencies and their weaponization. For this, Germany supports an ambitious and economically meaningful India-EU FTA...We cannot let this chance go by," the German Chancellor said.

Earlier, during a joint press conference with PM Modi, Merz said that ," India is a desired partner, a partner of choice for Germany."

PM Modi Invites Germany to ‘Manufacture in India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two countries have decided to make their "seamless economic partnership limitless". He also said that the two countries will focus on deeper cooperation in sectors including defence and technology.

"First, we have decided to make this seamless economic partnership limitless. This means that along with traditional economic sectors, there will now be deeper cooperation in strategic sectors as well. In the defence sector, we are exchanging a Joint Declaration of Intent today. This will provide clear policy support to our companies for co-innovation and co-production in defence. New opportunities for cooperation will also open up in the space sector," PM Modi said.

"Secondly, we have also agreed that trusted partnerships should now be transformed into technology partnerships. The world's two largest democratic economies will deepen their cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. We are mutual partners in semiconductors. There are also immense possibilities in areas such as power electronics, biotech, fintech, pharmaceuticals, quantum computing, and cybersecurity," he added.

PM Modi also said that Chancellor Merz choosing India as the first destination for his Asia trip shows Germany's trust in India.

"Chancellor Merz chose India as his destination for his first trip to Asia. This reflects India's central role in Germany's diversification strategy and is a clear indication of Germany's trust in India. In line with this trust, we have taken several important decisions today," he said.

The Prime Minister also invited Germany to take "full advantage' of India's domestic demand and manufacture in India.

"I invite German precision and innovation to combine with India's scale and speed. You can manufacture in India, take full advantage of domestic demand, and export without any restrictions. On behalf of the government, I assure you that India will further strengthen its cooperation with Germany through stable policies, mutual trust, and a long-term vision," PM Modi said.

He further expressed confidence in India-Germany partnership and said that it will be "mutually beneficial".

"We all have complete clarity on the fact that the India-Germany partnership is not only mutually beneficial but also better for the world. India is moving towards becoming a world leader in green hydrogen, solar, wind, and biofuels. This offers immense manufacturing opportunities for German companies in areas such as solar cells, electrolysers, batteries, and wind turbines. Together, we can develop solutions for the world, from e-mobility to food and health security," PM Modi said.

"India has an all-inclusive vision for AI, and when Germany's AI ecosystem connects with it, we can ensure a human-centric digital future. India's talent pool is capable of boosting the innovation and productivity of German industry. In the last few years, especially in the high-tech sector, skill mobility has increased rapidly. We encourage German companies to fully utilise India's talent and strengthen industry linkages further," he added.

Chancellor Merz's India Visit

Chancellor Merz's visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Germany diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and aims to further deepen cooperation across key sectors.

The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is currently on a two-day official visit to India, marking the first such visit since assuming office.

The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.