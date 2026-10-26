PM Modi, Jaishankar Hold Courtesy Calls with Iranian Parliamentary Representatives at BRICS Parliamentary Forum

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives during courtesy calls on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi. In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said that the interactions underscored the importance of bilateral relations between Iran and India.

“On the sidelines of the 12th Parliamentary Forum 2026, Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and senior parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives in courtesy calls, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations between Iran and India,” the embassy said.

The meetings took place as India hosts parliamentary delegations from BRICS member and partner countries for the two-day forum at the Parliament House complex in the national capital. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi attended the inauguration of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and welcomed foreign delegations participating in the event.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also highlighted the significance of parliamentary diplomacy, stating that the forum offers lawmakers an opportunity to engage with their international counterparts through dialogue that is more informal than official government-to-government interactions.

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Speaking to the media, Tharoor recalled the parliamentary delegations sent abroad following Operation Sindoor last year and said the visits demonstrated the importance of direct engagement between parliamentarians. “Governments do all the official stuff. But when we went out last year with the parliamentary delegations after Operation Sindoor, everyone was telling us in the countries we went to how useful it was for them to be able to talk to MPs,” Tharoor said.

He added that parliamentary exchanges play an important role beyond formal diplomatic engagements. “Not everything is about geopolitics or government-to-government relations. There is also a very important role that is played by parliamentarians,” he said. Parliamentary delegations representing 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner nations arrived in New Delhi to participate in the two-day forum, hosted by the Parliament of India. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who chairs the forum, delivered the inaugural address on Monday.