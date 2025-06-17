PM Modi Kicks Off G7 Visit in Canada, All Eyes on Bilateral Talks and Global Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Canada to attend the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. This marks his first visit to Canada in a decade.

PM Modi is scheduled to speak at the G7 Outreach Session on Tuesday. He is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Upon landing in Canada, PM Modi posted on X, "Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South."

He received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora, many of whom expressed great excitement at catching a glimpse of the prime minister.

Regarding the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier stated, "At the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues."

Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Chinmoy Naik, said that things are looking “positive” for India.

"Indian PM has been invited to attend the G7 summit 2025, as an outreach guest country by Canadian PM Mark Carney. This is the 6th consecutive time India is coming to the G7 as a guest country, which speaks for India's importance on the world stage today. In the G7, India will speak about energy, security, innovation, new technologies, like AI, quantum, that are contemporary topics and affect all of us. In addition to that, there will be bilaterals on the sidelines...We will see how the discussion goes and what comes out of it. I would say the direction looks positive," Naik said.

This visit is part of the prime minister's three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia from June 15–19. He has already visited Cyprus and will depart for Croatia after concluding his engagements in Canada.

Shortly after the Prime Minister landed, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, “At the invitation of PM @MarkJCarney, PM @narendramodi arrives in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. PM will be participating in @G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.”

Why is PM Modi's Visit Important?

PM Modi’s visit comes amid a regime change in Canada, with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new government seeking to renew relations with India.

India-Canada relations had soured following the assassination of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, prompting both countries to withdraw diplomats. India had accused former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of encouraging the rise of pro-Khalistani groups on Canadian soil.