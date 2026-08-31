PM Modi Meets Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian: India’s Big Diplomatic Move In West Asia

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

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Before he departs for Bishkek, the Iranian President had said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression.

He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasised the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

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"This meeting is very important, and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said.

Emphasising the ancient and civilised history of the countries of the region, the Iranian President stated, “We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilisation go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilisation have arisen from this land, and, naturally, we should strive to expand this trend in today's world.”

This year in March, Prime Minister Modi had spoken to the Iranian President. During the call, President Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Iran and shared his perspective on developments in the region.

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. The Prime Minister highlighted India's priority regarding the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as also the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods.