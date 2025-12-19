PM Modi's Ear Accessory Seen During Oman Visit Sparks Buzz. Here's What It is

PM Modi with what appeared to be a small earring-like device on his left ear while meeting Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A seemingly small detail from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to Oman stirred a wave of online speculation, as a short video showing the Indian leader with an ear accessory went viral across social media platforms, prompting widespread curiosity and commentary.

The clip - shared widely on social media platforms - showed PM Modi with what appeared to be a small earring-like device on his left ear while meeting Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, during the ceremonial welcome in Muscat.

Initially, observers wondered whether the accessory was a new style statement by the prime minister. However, a closer look and clarification from credible sources revealed that the item was not jewellery, but rather a "real-time" translation earpiece used to facilitate smooth communication during diplomatic engagements where multiple languages are involved.

Such devices are commonly used in high-level official meetings, particularly when leaders interact with counterparts in different linguistic environments, helping ensure seamless dialogue without language barriers.

Advertisement

The brief moment of online fascination came amid a substantive diplomatic visit that saw PM Modi sign a comprehensive trade agreement with Oman, which will provide duty-free access to roughly 98% of Indian exports and strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.

The visit also marked a ceremonial highlight as Sultan Haitham bin Tarik conferred Oman’s highest civilian honour - The First Class of the Order of Oman - to PM Modi in recognition of his role in deepening India-Oman ties.

Advertisement