Published 15:37 IST, July 6th 2024
PM Modi Speaks to Newly-Elected British PM Keir Starmer, Agree To Work on Early Free Trade Agreement
Indian Prime Minister has spoken to the newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the leaders have agreed to work for early FTA;PM Modi has also invited the British PM to India.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi speaks to Keir Starmer | Image: PTI
