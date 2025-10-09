PM Modi Speaks to Trump, Congratulates the US President for Successful Implementation of Gaza Peace Plan

PM Narendra Modi has reached out to US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on successfully implementing the Gaza Peace Plan in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter). The tweet read, “ Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks. ”

The gesture comes as a response to Trump's efforts that have brought a much-needed pause to the Israel-Hamas conflict that has been going on for over two years. Both sides have agreed to a ceasefire and agreed to release prisoners in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The development has brought great relief to the war-torn region, and the streets have erupted with celebrations.

Earlier today, Modi had also lauded Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu for his contribution to the development in another post on X. He had said, "We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.

We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace."

India-US trade talks

The post by the Prime Minister comes amid ongoing tension between the US and India over import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The tension followed the U.S. decision to impose a 25 percent reciprocal tariff plus an additional 25 percent penalty on Indian imports. This has resulted in a total of 50 percent extra import duty on Indian goods entering the American market. However, things seem to be heading towards some resolution as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently stated that India and the United States are actively engaged in ongoing discussions regarding the proposed bilateral trade deal, with strong prospects of finalizing the negotiations by the November deadline.