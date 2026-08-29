PM Modi to Begin 2-Nation Central Asia Visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a crucial four-day, two-nation diplomatic visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from Saturday to Tuesday, aimed at strengthening ties with India's extended neighbourhood and driving regional cooperation.

As outlined by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister's tour begins with a State Visit to Tashkent on August 29-30 at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Marking his fourth visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi will hold bilateral delegation-level talks to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations across trade, investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, and education.

Notably, both leaders will align their long-term growth roadmaps, mapping out synergies between the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision and the 'Uzbekistan-2030' strategy. During his time in Tashkent, PM Modi will also pay homage at the Shastri Memorial and visit the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

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Following his engagements in Uzbekistan, PM Modi will head to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 - September 1.

The high-level gathering marks the 25th anniversary of the SCO, where India has served as a full member since 2017.

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Addressing the assembly of regional leaders, PM Modi is set to pitch India's strategic priorities focused on Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity. In addition to attending the main summit and holding bilateral discussions on the sidelines, the Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, celebrating Central Asia's cultural heritage.