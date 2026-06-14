PM Modi Visits Art Exhibition in France with Macron; Views India-Inspired Artworks by Artists in France | WATCH

Nice, France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly visited an art exhibition showcasing works by two French artists during the ongoing 'Bharat Innovates' conclave, highlighting the enduring cultural bonds between India and France.

The exhibition featured vibrant artworks inspired by Indian heritage and traditions, including paintings depicting what appeared to be an Indian temple and a portrait of Lord Ganesha. The display was part of the three-day conclave, which runs from June 14 to 16 in Nice and aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and partnerships between the two nations.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal accompanied PM Modi during the visit.

Sharing photographs from the event on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of culture in bilateral ties.

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“Culture is a key foundation of the strong India-French partnership,” Modi wrote.

“At 'Bharat Innovates', President Macron and I viewed an art exhibition by two French artists, Théophile de Bascher and Thibault de la Lance, who had recently visited Jaipur for an art residency,” he said in his post.

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The two artists, visiting India for the first time, spent 10 days in Jaipur as part of an artistic residency programme. Drawing inspiration from Indian aesthetics, culture, and traditions, they created pieces that blend French artistic sensibilities with Indian motifs, symbolizing the cultural confluence between the two countries.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal elaborated on the initiative.

"During the visit to Nice, PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron viewed the works of French artists Thibault de La Lance and Theophile de Bascher, created following their 10-day art residency in Jaipur. Visiting India for the first time, the painter and sculptor drew inspiration from Indian aesthetics and culture, incorporating them into their designs to create art that reflects the cultural confluence between India and France," he wrote in his X post.

Beyond the cultural showcase, the Bharat Innovates conclave has brought together more than 120 Indian deep-tech startups, over 15 leading higher education institutions, including several IITs, and research organisations, along with investors and industry leaders. The event serves as a platform to promote cutting-edge innovation and deepen international cooperation in emerging technologies.