Published 18:28 IST, July 9th 2024

PM Modi Visits Photo Exhibition On India-Russia Cooperation In Civil Nuclear Energy

Modi witnessed a photo exhibition dedicated to India-Russia cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy at the Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKh, inaugurated in November 2023. It is one of the largest exhibitions in the history of scientific and technological developments.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: X @narendramodi
18:28 IST, July 9th 2024