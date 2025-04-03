PM Modi Watches Thai Ramakien: A Look At Its Parallels and Differences with the Indian Ramayana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Thailand, watched Ramakien, the Thai version of the Indian Ramayana. While the core storyline in both the epics is common, there are a range of similarities and differences, between them.

These epics of India and Thailand, show the culture and traditions of their respective countries and are deep-rooted in the people's beliefs. Dive into the world of the Ramayana and the Ramakien, and take a look at the parallels and variations between them…

PM Modi Watches Thai Version of the Ramayana - Ramakien

On the first day of his Thailand visit, PM Modi watched a stage performance of the Ramakien, which is the Thai version of the Indian Ramayana; both the epics have similar characters and storyline.

The Ramakien and the Ramayana are two of the most revered epics in South and Southeast Asia, both centered around the story of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, his loyal ally Hanuman, and his struggle against the demon king Ravana. While these epics share a common foundation, they showcase the distinct cultural and religious traditions of India and Thailand, each offering its own interpretation of this timeless tale.

Parallels Between Ramayana and Ramakien

Storyline: Both epics tell the tale of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, his devoted companion Hanuman, and his conflict with the demon king Ravana. The key themes of duty (dharma), righteousness, and the victory of good over evil are central to both narratives.

Characters: Both Ramayana and Ramakien have several characters who are very similar to each other, but have different names or roles. Rama is the prince and hero in both epics, his wife is Sita, who is abducted by the demon king Ravana and Hanuman, a devoted monkey god is a key ally of Rama.

Core Theme: Both epics explore the concepts of righteousness, honor, and moral duty. Rama is often seen as the epitome of dharma, striving to live up to his moral and ethical obligations.

Role of Gods: In both the Ramayana and the Ramakien, gods play a crucial role in assisting Rama on his journey. Specifically, Lord Vishnu is central to both stories, as Rama is regarded as an incarnation of Vishnu in both traditions.

How is Ramakien and Ramayana Different From Each Other

Culture and Religion: Deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, the Indian Ramayana is attributed to Sage Valmiki and despite having several regional versions, the core text and themes remain similar.

While Ramakien, which means ‘Glory of Rama', is the Thai version of the epic, adapted into Thai culture during the 14th to 18th entury - Ayutthaya period. Influenced by Theravada Buddhism and local Thai traditions, Ramakien reflects cultural and religious landscape of Southeast Asia.

Characters: In the Ramakien, Rama is often portrayed with a stronger focus on his role as a king and his noble attributes, whereas the Ramayana highlights his divine essence more prominently. As for Sita, known as Shinta in the Ramakien, her character is depicted with slight differences, placing varying emphasis on her purity and significance in the narrative.

Hanuman in the Ramakien is sometimes shown with a more playful or mischievous side, contrasting with his more devoted and wise portrayal in the Ramayana, where he is depicted as a steadfast ally. Similarly, while Ravana is the main antagonist in both epics, the Ramakien sometimes presents him with more human-like qualities, whereas in the Ramayana, Ravana is more distinctly characterized by his demonic traits.

Plot: In the Ramayana, the narrative emphasizes the divine origins of Rama, his exile, and the moral and spiritual lessons he learns during his journey.

On the other hand, the Ramakien incorporates local characters and subplots that reflect Thai culture. Some demon characters are depicted differently, and distinct myths from Thai tradition are woven into the storyline.

Artistic Representation: The Ramayana has been handed down through generations in various artistic forms, including performance arts like Kathakali and Ramlila, as well as through literature and sculpture.

Meanwhile, the Ramakien has left a profound impact on Thai classical dance, drama (especially Khon), and art. The Thai version is particularly recognized for its unique traditional performance style, such as the masked dance-drama of Khon, which remains a vital cultural expression in Thailand.

Setting and Locations: Largely set in India, Ramayaan is based in locations like Ayodhya, Lanka (Sri Lanka) and the many forests and water bodies of the Indian subcontinent.

Speaking of Ramakien, it incorporates Southeast Asian landscapes, particularly Lanka, which has been shown as a mythical and grand setting resonating with Thai history and culture.