PM Modi Watches Thai Ramakien: A Look At Its Parallels and Differences with the Indian Ramayana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Thailand, watched Ramakien, the Thai version of the Indian Ramayana. While the core storyline in both the epics is common, there are a range of similarities and differences, between them.
These epics of India and Thailand, show the culture and traditions of their respective countries and are deep-rooted in the people's beliefs. Dive into the world of the Ramayana and the Ramakien, and take a look at the parallels and variations between them…
On the first day of his Thailand visit, PM Modi watched a stage performance of the Ramakien, which is the Thai version of the Indian Ramayana; both the epics have similar characters and storyline.
The Ramakien and the Ramayana are two of the most revered epics in South and Southeast Asia, both centered around the story of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, his loyal ally Hanuman, and his struggle against the demon king Ravana. While these epics share a common foundation, they showcase the distinct cultural and religious traditions of India and Thailand, each offering its own interpretation of this timeless tale.
While Ramakien, which means ‘Glory of Rama', is the Thai version of the epic, adapted into Thai culture during the 14th to 18th entury - Ayutthaya period. Influenced by Theravada Buddhism and local Thai traditions, Ramakien reflects cultural and religious landscape of Southeast Asia.
Hanuman in the Ramakien is sometimes shown with a more playful or mischievous side, contrasting with his more devoted and wise portrayal in the Ramayana, where he is depicted as a steadfast ally. Similarly, while Ravana is the main antagonist in both epics, the Ramakien sometimes presents him with more human-like qualities, whereas in the Ramayana, Ravana is more distinctly characterized by his demonic traits.
On the other hand, the Ramakien incorporates local characters and subplots that reflect Thai culture. Some demon characters are depicted differently, and distinct myths from Thai tradition are woven into the storyline.
Meanwhile, the Ramakien has left a profound impact on Thai classical dance, drama (especially Khon), and art. The Thai version is particularly recognized for its unique traditional performance style, such as the masked dance-drama of Khon, which remains a vital cultural expression in Thailand.
Speaking of Ramakien, it incorporates Southeast Asian landscapes, particularly Lanka, which has been shown as a mythical and grand setting resonating with Thai history and culture.
Conclusively, both Ramayana and Ramakien share a common foundational story of Rama, his search for his wife Sita who is abducted by the demon king Ravana and his victory signifying the victory of good over evil. There are cultural, religious and artistic differences between the two epics, but both are a true representation of their country's rich culture, heritage and beliefs.
