PM Modi’s First Bilateral Jordan Visit Termed ‘historic’, Set to Elevate Ties and Shape Regional Outlook: Indian Envoy

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan beginning December 15, India’s Ambassador to Jordan, Manish Chauhan, on Saturday described the trip as a “truly historic” and “landmark” visit, marked by an unprecedented scale and scope with the potential to significantly influence bilateral ties as well as regional and global dynamics.

Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said the visit comes at a crucial moment as India and Jordan mark 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. He noted that this would be the first such bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Jordan in this millennium, calling it one of the most memorable occasions in the history of India-Jordan relations.

“India and Jordan share very warm and friendly ties. However, this forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister is truly historic because something on this scale and scope is unprecedented. Its impact on bilateral relations, as well as on regional and global scenarios, could be equally significant,” the Ambassador said. He added that the visit is not only meant to reflect the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations but also to take the relationship to a new level.

Chauhan said Prime Minister Modi will be in Jordan on December 15 and 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II. During the visit, the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional issues. They are also expected to jointly address an India-Jordan business event, underscoring the growing economic partnership between the two countries.

Highlighting the packed agenda, the Ambassador said discussions at the highest level are expected to cover political, economic and cultural cooperation. “It is a very important time both for India-Jordan relations and for the region. We wish to accomplish much during this visit,” he said.

The Ambassador also spoke about the Indian diaspora in Jordan, noting that the approximately 18,000-strong Indian community is well-integrated, active across sectors and eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister’s arrival. He said the embassy works closely with the community and takes pride in their contributions.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Jordan enjoy strong economic ties, with India being Jordan’s third-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade between the two countries stands at around USD 2.8 billion. In the investment sector, around 15 Indian government companies have invested nearly USD 500 million in Jordan’s Qualified Industrial Zones.

The MEA also noted that Royal Jordanian has recently launched direct flights between Amman and Mumbai and plans to expand services to New Delhi, while Jordan offers visa-on-arrival facilities to Indian tourists.