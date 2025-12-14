Six Bangladeshi UN Peacekeepers Killed in Sudan; Bangladesh, UN Chief Condemn ‘Horrific’ Attack

New Delhi: Six Bangladeshi United Nations peacekeepers were killed and eight others injured in a terrorist drone attack on a UN base in the conflict-hit Abyei region of Sudan, triggering strong condemnation from Bangladesh and the United Nations.

The attack took place on Saturday at a UN base in Abyei, an unresolved border region between Sudan and South Sudan. Four of the injured peacekeepers are reported to be in critical condition.

Bangladesh’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident, describing it as a “terrorist attack” and stating that clashes between peacekeepers and militants were ongoing at the site. “Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers of the Bangladesh Army were killed and eight were injured in a terrorist attack on a UN base in Abyei, Sudan. Fighting is ongoing,” the ISPR said in a statement signed by Director Lieutenant Colonel Sami-ud-Daula Chowdhury.

Following the attack, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a statement strongly condemning the incident and mourning the loss of what it described as the country’s “valiant sons.” The ministry expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

“Bangladesh strongly condemns the attack on Bangladeshi peacekeepers serving under the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan. Six peacekeepers have died and eight were injured when a drone attack was carried out on a United Nations base in Abyei,” the statement said.

The Foreign Minister added that Bangladesh’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has requested the UN to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured peacekeepers. The mission is also in close contact with UN authorities to extend all necessary support to the Bangladeshi contingent deployed in the region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the incident, calling it a “horrific” attack and warning that it “may constitute war crimes under international law.” He stressed that attacks against peacekeepers are unjustifiable and said accountability would be required.

Abyei remains one of the most volatile regions in Africa due to its unresolved political status. Rich in oil reserves, the area lies between Sudan and South Sudan and has long been disputed by the Dinka Ngok community of South Sudan and the Misseriya nomadic group from Sudan, which uses the land for seasonal grazing.

Under the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement, a referendum was planned to determine whether Abyei would join Sudan or South Sudan. However, political disagreements, security concerns and disputes over voter eligibility have prevented the vote, leaving the region in a state of uncertainty.