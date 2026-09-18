'PNS Hunain Behaved in an Unacceptable & Unprofessional Manner': MEA on Pakistani Naval Vessel's Collision With Indian Ship

New Delhi: India on Thursday firmly rejected Pakistan’s response to its protest over a recent collision at sea, accusing the Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Hunain of acting in an “unacceptable and unprofessional manner” that led to the incident involving the Indian warship INS Kolkata.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen Pakistan’s response to the protest we lodged. This is the same old stalling we expected. We categorically reject the allegations and insinuations made therein. INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment in the western Arabian Sea when the Pakistan Navy ship PNS Hunain behaved in an unacceptable and unprofessional manner at sea, resulting in the collision.”

Jaiswal added that the “dangerous overtaking manoeuvre by PNS Hunain was a gross violation of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991.”

The article requires naval units at sea to maintain a minimum distance of three nautical miles. The Pakistani ship also violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, he said.

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The spokesperson noted that India has again advised Pakistan that all its military units must exercise due caution and respect bilateral agreements to prevent such incidents.

“INS Kolkata has not suffered any major damage from this incident and remains at sea,” he stated.

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The collision occurred on the evening of September 15 in the North Arabian Sea while INS Kolkata was on a routine surveillance mission in international waters. Sources told ANI that the Pakistani Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Hunain approached the Indian warship at high speed and manoeuvred in an unprofessional and unsafe manner, leading to the contact. No major damage was reported to the Indian ship.

Following the incident, India summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” of Pakistani naval units. The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad has also been instructed to convey a similar protest to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.