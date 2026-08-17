PoJK Electoral Process Under Scrutiny, Human Rights Council Demands Independent Audit

Muzaffarnagar, PoJK: The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has raised serious concerns over the recent electoral process, saying that the completion of polling in most constituencies and the emergence of a party in a position to form the government cannot by themselves settle questions surrounding transparency, participation and public trust.

"The electoral process cannot be reduced to the number of seats won," the Council said in a post on X, stressing that a genuine public mandate requires transparency, free participation, fundamental freedoms and confidence in the electoral system.

The Council pointed to the postponement of elections in Poonch and Sudhanoti, reports of violence, communication blackouts and electoral boycotts as issues that require immediate attention. It also highlighted what it described as a significant discrepancy between reports of low turnout and electoral boycotts in certain areas carried by international media and subsequent official turnout figures.

"A reliable explanation is essential for this stark discrepancy between ground observations, official turnout and electoral results," the Council said.

Advertisement

It demanded that polling station-wise results, the number of votes cast, rejected ballots, vote counts and other electoral records be made publicly accessible so that the process can be independently verified.

The Council further called for an "independent, impartial and credible audit" of the entire electoral process and urged authorities to establish an independent forum where electoral candidates, observers and citizens can raise complaints and seek redress.

Advertisement

On Poonch and Sudhanoti, the Council said elections should be conducted in a peaceful, transparent and fear-free environment after consultation with all political stakeholders.

It also urged the incoming government to immediately initiate unconditional and empowered negotiations aimed at restoring peace, arguing that political differences should be addressed through dialogue rather than coercion.

The Council separately demanded independent judicial investigations into reported arrests, communication restrictions, deaths and the alleged unnecessary use of force.

"Mere numerical majority does not provide any government with complete moral legitimacy," it said, adding that public trust can only be established when electoral questions receive transparent answers, the people of Poonch and Sudhanoti are fully included in the political process and dissent is addressed through negotiations.