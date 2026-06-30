PoJK Protests: Crowds Chants 'We Are Not a Part of Pakistan, Local Leader Says People May Turn to India if Blockades Continue

Massive protest erupts in Pakistan's Rawalkot as crowds chant ‘PoJK is not a part of Pakistan’ and even raise pro-India slogans. The ongoing demonstrations in Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), stem from a deep-seated dispute between the regional populace and the federal government in Islamabad.

The current unrest escalated following a call by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to protest the non-implementation of an agreement signed in October 2025.

While the initial grievances focused on economic hardships—specifically inflation, high electricity tariffs, and severe shortages of wheat flour—the core of the current mobilization centers on broader constitutional and political demands.

A key reason behind the June 9 demonstrations was the demand by the JAAC to abolish the 12 reserved refugee seats in the PoJK Legislative Assembly. Local activists argue that these seats are routinely used by Islamabad to influence local government formation and dilute regional representation.

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The situation turned critical in early June following a security crackdown and the killing of a senior JAAC member, which led to widespread clashes across the Poonch and Sudhnoti districts. Local leaders, including Sardar Aman Khan, have emphasized that the prolonged blockades on communication networks and essential food trucks entering the region have created an acute humanitarian crisis.

During a recent rally, local leader Aman Khan addressed the crowd and warned that the prolonged shortage of resources could alter the political sentiment in the region. He stated that if the government continues to block or restrict food supplies, public desperation and anger could lead residents to look toward India for support and relief.

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In response to the growing unrest, the regional administration has deployed thousands of paramilitary personnel, instituted curfews, and suspended mobile internet services across major urban centers to control information flow.