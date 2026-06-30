BREAKING: Big Blow To Aaditya Thackeray In Worli: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir Joins Shinde Camp

Mumbai: Days after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defected to Eknath Shinde-led Sena in Maharashtra, Worli MLA Sachin Ahir too switched sides and joined the Shinde camp, delivering a major setback to Aaditya Thackeray in his political stronghold of Worli.

According to sources, Ahir has formally submitted an application to the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, seeking recognition as a member of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The move comes as a major political jolt for the Shiv Sena (UBT), with Worli regarded as one of Aaditya Thackeray's key bastions in Mumbai.

Ahir's decision is expected to strengthen Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's position in Mumbai while dealing another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction amid the continuing battle for the Shiv Sena's political base.

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Further details regarding the reasons behind Ahir's switch and the reaction from the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership are awaited.