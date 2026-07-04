PoK: In a major escalation of tensions across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), Pakistani security forces opened indiscriminate fire on peaceful demonstrators in Rawalakot early this morning.

The sudden and brutal deployment of kinetic force left numerous civil rights activists severely injured, triggering widespread panic and forcing thousands of defenceless citizens to run for cover.

Organised under the umbrella of civil rights collectives such as the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), residents have consistently hit the streets to protest soaring inflation, severe food scarcities caused by state-enforced wheat blockades, and extortionate electricity tariffs.

Eyewitnesses in Rawalakot described scenes of utter chaos as paramilitary units and police personnel moved aggressively to disperse the gathering.

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Without standard escalation protocols or preliminary warnings, forces reportedly used live ammunition directly against the dense crowds.

Recent weeks have seen an unprecedented shift in public sentiment across major PoK hubs like Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad, with massive rallies featuring explicit anti-government slogans and declarations disavowing allegiance to Pakistan.

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