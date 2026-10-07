Poland: 19-Year-Old Detained After Knife Attack at Polish High School Leaves 7 Injured

Warsaw: Police in Poland arrested a man following an attack on Wednesday that left seven people injured at a vocational school in a small town north of the country’s capital, Warsaw.

The 19-year-old was detained after emergency services rushed to the scene at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, the provincial police headquarters said. He was a student at the school.

Police said the attack happened around 11 a.m. and that the attacker used a “sharp object.” They did not elaborate.

The seven wounded included both students and teachers at the school. Two of them were reported to be in serious condition. Police said five of the victims were under the age of 18.

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The alleged attacker was wounded at the time of his arrest, police said. He was taken to a hospital, but no information was provided about how serious the injuries were.

The man was arrested on a riverbank less than 1 kilometre (half mile) from the school after apparently trying to flee the scene, according to police.

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Two hours after the attack, mayor Paweł Niewiadomski wrote on social media that the “situation has been brought under control” and that authorities were on site to try to clarify “all the circumstances of the incident.”

Police in the Mazovia province, which counts Warsaw as one of its cities, posted a photo on X showing a policeman, his hand placed on the back of a person lying down with hands tied in the back. In the image, the person’s face and hands were pixelated. An investigation was underway.