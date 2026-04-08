‘Political Disaster’: Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid Questions Netanyahu's Position As US-Iran Agree On ceasefire

Tel Aviv (Israel): The leader of the Opposition in Israeli Parliament, Yair Lapid, on Wednesday questioned Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's position after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, saying that Israel was not even on the table when this was decided.

Lapid said that the Israeli military carried out everything that was asked of it, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed immensely.

In a post on X, he said, "There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history. Israel wasn't even at the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our national security. The military carried out everything that was asked of it, the public demonstrated amazing resilience, but Netanyahu failed politically, failed strategically, and didn't meet a single one of the goals that he himself set. It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu wrought due to arrogance, negligence, and a lack of strategic planning."

Earlier in the day, Israel backed the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two nations look to work out a lasting peace formula.

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A statement from the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said, "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks' subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours and the world."

However, Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah which has been backed by Iran.

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