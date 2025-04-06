PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge: All You Need to Know About India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This engineering marvel, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland, replacing the century-old Pamban Bridge decommissioned in 2022 due to corrosion.

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge

The New Pamban Bridge spans 2.08 kilometers across the Palk Strait and features a 72.5-meter vertical lift span that rises 17 meters to allow maritime traffic to pass seamlessly. Built at a cost of ₹550 crore, the bridge is designed to withstand harsh marine conditions and is equipped for dual rail tracks to meet future demands.

PM Modi flagged off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service, enhancing connectivity between the temple town and the state capital. This new service is expected to boost tourism and provide a direct, convenient travel option for pilgrims coming to this region.