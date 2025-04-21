Pope Francis’ Unfinished Journey: India Visit Remained a Plan

New Delhi: Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, was expected to visit India after 2025, as per earlier reports. His visit was being considered after the conclusion of the "Jubilee Year" celebrations, which are scheduled in Rome in 2025.

Last year, when Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad visited India, he had mentioned that the Pope had included India in his list of possible future visits. However, there was no official confirmation about the timing.

When asked about the Pope's plans, Cardinal Jacob had said, "Chances are that it will be after 2025 which is the Jubilee Year. There are a lot of celebrations in Rome that year, and therefore, the Pope will most likely be there during that time."

The announcement had raised hopes among Indian Catholics who were eager for the Pope’s visit. The last papal visit to India was by Pope John Paul II in 1999.