'It smells like the president': Emmanuel Macron’s Former Aide Spills His Mystery Scent

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron's choice of fragrance has become a talking point after a former aide revealed that he wears Dior Eau Sauvage, a classic men’s scent. This revelation comes from the book The Tragedy of the Elysée, written by *Le Parisien journalist Olivier Beaumont as per multiple reports.

The book dives into Macron's life, both in and out of office, offering several intriguing anecdotes about his personal habits and leadership style. One such story highlights how his signature scent became a topic of discussion among colleagues.

A former aide quoted in the book shared an interesting observation about the president. He said, “When Emmanuel Macron enters the room, you can feel it.”

“It’s not subtle, but it’s fast. Watch out, here I come!’ So much so that several staff members ended up joking about an expression they heard from one wing to the other which says ‘It smells like the president’,” the aide further said, as per multiple reports.

A Fragrance Always at Hand

A 100 ml bottle of Dior Eau Sauvage costs around £104 which is approx. 11,000 in Indian rupees. According to top Macron aide Bruno Roger-Petit, the President reportedly ensures he has a bottle within reach at all times, often keeping one in his desk drawer.

Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, who is personally inclined towards Louis Vuitton perfumes, often responds with an amused ‘ohhh’ when asked about her husband’s fragrance, the book claims.

What Does the Book Cover?