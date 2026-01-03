US Strikes Venezuela: President Nicolas' Maduro Declares State Of Emergency

Caracas, Venezuela: The United States conducted airstrikes on Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, on Saturday, provoking President Nicolas' Maduro to declare a state of emergency. The unrest in the South American nation comes as US President Donald Trump ups his pressure tactic against Maduro.

Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 am local time Saturday in Caracas. After the explosions, people in various neighbourhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas, although their exact location was unclear.

Trump has recently deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, which raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela. The Venezuelan President called on people to mobilise against US to “defeat this imperialist aggression.”

When Reuters approached the Trump administration for comments, officials were aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Caracas. The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In an official statement, Venezuela condemned the “extremely serious military aggression” by the US against its territory and population in the civilian and military locations of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.

Venezuela described it as “a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly its Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition on the use of force.” It said that such aggression threatens “international peace and stability”, and it puts people in Latin America and the Caribbean at risk.

Calling the objective behind the attack as nothing more than seizing the country's strategic resources - its oil and minerals - by thwarting its independence by force, Venezuela said that its attempt to impose a colonial war to force a "regime change," will ultimately fail.

The government called on all forces in the country to activate mobilization plans against this “imperialist attack”. The President has ordered all national defense plans to be implemented at the appropriate time and circumstances. He has signed and ordered the implementation of the Decree declaring a State of External Commotion throughout the national territory. “The entire country must activate to defeat this imperialist aggression,” the statement read.

The President ordered the immediate deployment of the Command for the Comprehensive Defense of the Nation and of the Direction Organs for Comprehensive Defense in all states and municipalities of the country.

“Venezuela reserves the right to exercise legitimate defense to protect its people, its territory, and its independence. We call on the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world to mobilize in active solidarity against this imperialist aggression,” it said.