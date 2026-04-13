President Pezeshkian Says, 'Iran Seeks No One’s Rights But Will Defend Its Own', Slams 'Human Rights' Bodies’ Silence

Tehran, Iran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a firm message of defiance and sovereignty on Monday, asserting that Iran harbors no aggressive ambitions toward other nations while vowing to robustly protect its own people's rights amid escalating regional tensions.

In his remarks, Pezeshkian stated: "We do not covet the rights of other countries and will firmly defend the rights of our people."

He emphasized Iran's longstanding policy of non-aggression, framing the country's stance as one rooted in self-defence rather than expansionism.

Addressing recent threats from adversaries to strike Iranian infrastructure, the president described them as a sign of weakness.

Advertisement

"The enemy's threat to target infrastructure reflects its inability to impose its will," he said, suggesting that such rhetoric reveals frustration over Iran's resilience and unwillingness to yield to external pressure.

Pezeshkian also sharply criticized international bodies and institutions that position themselves as guardians of human rights, accusing them of selective silence.

Advertisement

"We condemn the silence of some institutions that claim to defend human rights regarding the enemy's crimes against our country," he declared. This rebuke comes against the backdrop of ongoing disputes involving potential strikes on civilian and economic targets, which Iranian officials have repeatedly warned would provoke a strong response.

The comments align with Pezeshkian's recent public communications, including open letters and social media posts, where he has distinguished between ordinary citizens of other nations and their governments, while highlighting what Iran views as manufactured threats used to justify pressure and maintain dominance in the region.