Published 09:20 IST, July 9th 2024

President Putin Takes PM Modi For a Ride in Electric Car, Gives Tour of His Residence | WATCH

The video released by Russia in India on their X handle showed the two leaders enjoying the ride and then heading towards their meeting.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Video: President Putin Takes PM Modi For a Ride in Electric Car, Gives Tour of His Residence | WATCH | Image: X
09:19 IST, July 9th 2024