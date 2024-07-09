Published 09:20 IST, July 9th 2024
President Putin Takes PM Modi For a Ride in Electric Car, Gives Tour of His Residence | WATCH
The video released by Russia in India on their X handle showed the two leaders enjoying the ride and then heading towards their meeting.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Video: President Putin Takes PM Modi For a Ride in Electric Car, Gives Tour of His Residence | WATCH | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:19 IST, July 9th 2024