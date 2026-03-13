Updated 13 March 2026 at 17:33 IST
'President Wants You Right Away': Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Leaves Mid-Interview After Trump Summons Him Amid Iran War
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly pulled from a live Sky News interview after being summoned by President Trump amid the Iran conflict, returning two hours later visibly shaken with an unsteady voice.
- World News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly pulled away from a live interview after being told that President Donald Trump wanted to see him immediately, amid the ongoing war involving Iran.
The incident occurred during an interview with Sky News journalist Wilfred Frost when one of Bessent’s aides approached and informed him, “The President wants you right away.”
Following the message, the 63-year-old secretary removed his microphone and excused himself from the interview, bringing the conversation to a sudden halt.
The interruption reportedly took place at around 10:22 a.m., forcing the journalist to pause the interview while Bessent left to attend to the president. Further, the journalist Wilfred Frost had to wait nearly two hours at the White House before the Treasury Secretary returned to continue the discussion.
Advertisement
Watch Here:
Bessent Appears Shaken After Returning
Meanwhile, he appeared visibly shaken and spoke with a slightly unsteady voice when he returned.
During the resumed conversation, Frost asked Bessent about the President’s state of mind and whether Trump was under stress amid the ongoing conflict.
Advertisement
Responding to the question, Bessent said the U.S. President was in high spirits.
“The President is in great spirits. The Iranian mission is proceeding well ahead of schedule,” he said.
During the interview, Bessent also praised President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, expressing strong confidence in their leadership.
Speaking about his teenage child, he said he would trust the country’s leadership during the conflict.
“I would trust my child’s life in their hands,” Bessent said while discussing the military leadership.
Throughout the remainder of the interview, Bessent’s voice reportedly continued to shake slightly, and he remained evasive about providing detailed comments on the situation in Iran.
The unexpected interruption and the Treasury Secretary’s reaction have since drawn attention online, as the United States continues its military operations linked to the ongoing conflict in the region.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 13 March 2026 at 17:33 IST