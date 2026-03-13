'President Wants You Right Away': Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Leaves Mid-Interview After Trump Summons Him Amid Iran War | Image: AP

New Delhi: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly pulled away from a live interview after being told that President Donald Trump wanted to see him immediately, amid the ongoing war involving Iran.

The incident occurred during an interview with Sky News journalist Wilfred Frost when one of Bessent’s aides approached and informed him, “The President wants you right away.”

Following the message, the 63-year-old secretary removed his microphone and excused himself from the interview, bringing the conversation to a sudden halt.

The interruption reportedly took place at around 10:22 a.m., forcing the journalist to pause the interview while Bessent left to attend to the president. Further, the journalist Wilfred Frost had to wait nearly two hours at the White House before the Treasury Secretary returned to continue the discussion.

Advertisement

Watch Here:

Bessent Appears Shaken After Returning

Meanwhile, he appeared visibly shaken and spoke with a slightly unsteady voice when he returned.

During the resumed conversation, Frost asked Bessent about the President’s state of mind and whether Trump was under stress amid the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement

Responding to the question, Bessent said the U.S. President was in high spirits.

“The President is in great spirits. The Iranian mission is proceeding well ahead of schedule,” he said.

During the interview, Bessent also praised President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, expressing strong confidence in their leadership.

Speaking about his teenage child, he said he would trust the country’s leadership during the conflict.

“I would trust my child’s life in their hands,” Bessent said while discussing the military leadership.

Throughout the remainder of the interview, Bessent’s voice reportedly continued to shake slightly, and he remained evasive about providing detailed comments on the situation in Iran.