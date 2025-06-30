Princess Kako Of Japan Sleeps On Economy Flight, Wins Hearts Online

Tokyo: In a heartwarming display of humility, Princess Kako of Japan has gone viral on social media after a video showed her sleeping on an economy flight during her recent trip to Brazil. The 30-year-old princess, niece of Emperor Naruhito, was on an 11-day official visit to eight cities in Brazil, commemorating 130 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil. The viral clip shows the royal travelling on an economy flight, despite her imperial status and close ties to Emperor Naruhito.

According to reports, Princess Kako had visited four different locations before boarding and was visibly exhausted, which led her to fall asleep during the flight. The footage, which has captured the Internet's heart, shows Princess Kako entering the flight alongside other officials who accompanied her on her visit to Brazil. As the lights were turned off, she leaned against the window and fell asleep, a moment that has drawn widespread praise online. Netizens have applauded her humility and willingness to travel like an ordinary person, despite her royal status.

The video, which has been widely shared on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), shows Princess Kako resting against the window of the plane, visibly exhausted after a packed schedule.

Princess Kako's visit to Brazil was filled with public events and engagements, showcasing her dedication to her royal duties. Her decision to fly economy class, despite being a member of the imperial family, has been seen as an example of her humility and down-to-earth nature.

Humility Draws Attention

While many have praised Princess Kako's humility, others have expressed concern over the sharing of private moments without permission. "Videos like this should not be shared. Princess Kako is a hardworking and humble role model. We should protect her, not expose her," one user commented. On the other hand, many have admired her dedication and humility, with one user saying, "She looked like a porcelain doll. It is completely understandable to feel tired with such a packed schedule."

Meanwhile, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) has expressed disappointment over the leak, stating that it is not desirable to share videos taken without permission during private moments. Naomasa Yoshida, the grand master of the crown prince's household at the agency, said that they have asked X to look into whether the video violated the company's guidelines.

About Japan's Princess Kako

Princess Kako of Japan has become increasingly prominent in public life after her sister, Princess Mako, gave up her royal title and left the crown family to marry her college mate in 2021. Known for her beauty, modesty, and honesty, Princess Kako often represents the royal family on domestic and overseas trips. She is admired for her fashion sense, often wearing colourful and bold outfits that showcase her personality.