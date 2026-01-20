'Prize Awarded By Independent Nobel Committee, Not Norwegian Govt': Norway PM Responds To Trump's Message

Oslo: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store confirmed that he received a message from US President Donald Trump, expressing grievance over the Nobel Peace Prize snub, which has altered his approach to global affairs and alliance politics. Norway's Prime Minister clarified to Trump that the Norwegian government has no authority over deciding Nobel laureates.

"I have clearly explained, including to President Trump, what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government," Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

Washington's tariff threats

Jonas Gahr Store stated that Trump's message came in response to his message about Norway and Finland's positions on Washington's tariff threats against the EU countries over Greenland.

'I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump. It came in response to a short text message from me to President Trump sent earlier on the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb. In our message to Trump, we conveyed our opposition to his announced tariff increases against Norway, Finland and select other countries," he said.

We pointed to the need to de-escalate and proposed a telephone conversation between Trump, Stubb and myself on the same day. The response from Trump came shortly after the message was sent. It was his decision to share his message with other NATO leaders,' he added.

Trump's message

In the message, Trump had asserted that Norway's failure to award him the prize had altered his approach to global affairs and alliance politics.

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," Trump said.

The message then turns sharply toward Greenland, the semi- autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark that Trump has repeatedly said the United States should acquire. In the letter, Trump questions Denmark's legal and historical claim to the island and casts its strategic vulnerability as a justification for US control.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway? There are no written documents; it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also," he said. The message concludes with its most sweeping assertion, framing U.S. control of Greenland as essential to global security.

"The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," he said.

Norway's position on Greenland

Jonas Gahr Store reiterated Norway's position on Greenland and pushed for reliance on NATO to ensure the region's security.

"Norway's position on Greenland is clear. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter. We also support that NATO, in a responsible way, is taking steps to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic," he said.