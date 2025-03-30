Pro-Monarchy Protest Turns Violent in Nepal; Indian National Among Nine Arrested for Looting | Image: AP

Kathmandu: At least nine people, including an Indian national, were arrested for looting a departmental store during violent pro-monarchy protests in Nepal, police confirmed on Monday. Among the arrested was Ravi Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Patna, Bihar , who was caught looting the Bhatbhateni Departmental Store in Kathmandu during Friday's violent demonstrations.

According to police, the arrested individuals looted bottles of whiskey, fruits, beer, and make-up items from the store amid the protest and vandalism. “Legal action has been initiated against all those arrested,” stated the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office.

Protests Escalated; Violence, Deaths, and Injuries

The pro-monarchy protest in the Baneshwor-Tinkune area turned into a violent clash, leaving two people dead, including a TV cameraman, and injuring 110 others. Demonstrators pelted stones, attacked a political party office, set vehicles on fire, and looted shops, prompting a strong police crackdown.

In response to the escalating unrest, the Kathmandu District Court granted a five-day judicial remand to 41 individuals, including leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), for further investigation into vandalism and destruction of public property.

Major Political Figures Booked Under Serious Charges

Among those facing charges under the State Offense and Organised Crime Act are:

RPP General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana

RPP Vice President Ravindra Mishra

So far, 110 individuals have been arrested in connection with the protests.

Pro-Monarchy Movement Gains Momentum

The pro-monarchy movement in Nepal has intensified since February, following a speech by former King Gyanendra Shah on Democracy Day. Shah had stated, “Time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity.”

Since then, monarchist supporters have staged multiple rallies across Nepal, demanding the restoration of the 240-year-old monarchy, which was abolished in 2008.

New Leadership for Monarchy Reinstatement Movement

As tensions rise, the former vice-chancellor of Nepal Academy, Jagman Gurung, has been appointed as the new chief of the Monarchy Reinstatement Movement Committee.