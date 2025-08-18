'Promoting Terrorism': Pakistani Politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Claims Expose Hideous Acts Of Pak Army And Intelligence

In a fresh embarrassment for Pakistan, politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the country's political system and Intelligence agencies are "promoting" terrorism.

In a lengthy post on X in Urdu on the official account of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan, Rehman exposed the crisis Pakistan is facing due to the Army's dominance and corrupt practices.

"Tribal areas are in the grip of armed groups. People are forced to pay extortion money. Ten percent of officially approved funds are taken by armed groups. There is a clear hold over CPEC. This undoubtedly raises questions about the government's authority. Mineral resources, which belong to the people, are governed by laws, and investments are made under them. Should we engage in ideological politics or rights-based politics in this country?" he asked in the post.

"All energy here is spent on gaining authority. If you challenge someone's authority, you are labeled a traitor. Resources that were not being used in the national interest are now being mined, but authorities seize control, which could lead to a crisis in the future," he said in a scathing critique of the neighboring country.

He further posed valid questions to expose the hypocrisy of political leaders attempting to deceive the people.

"Eight to ten years have passed since FATA's merger, and now a committee is being formed to restore the jirga system. Why has the need to restore the jirga system arisen after nine years? FATA was merged to gain access to resources, and now that access has been achieved, unrest is rising, and the jirga system is being restored to shift the blame onto the people. Where are the green gardens promised to the tribes?" he asked.

Shedding light on the current situation, he claimed that the the country's political leadership and Intelligence agencies are both promoting terrorism and fighting against it, suggesting that their anti-terrorism efforts are merely a facade for the international community.

"Is our country's parliamentary and political system in question? Robbing the people's right to vote was neither justified yesterday nor is it justified today. The National Action Plan has become just a reference. It is neither part of the Constitution nor part of the law; it is merely a declaration from an APC (All Parties Conference). Its discriminatory parts should be abolished," he said.

"They are both promoting terrorism and fighting against it. Intelligence agencies exploit crime rather than eliminating it. Funerals are held daily in Bajaur and Waziristan. The heirs are forced to sign statements admitting that the deceased was a terrorist," he added.