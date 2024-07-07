Published 14:55 IST, July 7th 2024
Protesters Released Balloons in Southern Israel to Mark 9 Months Anniversary of War With Hamas
Protesters released balloons in southern Israel on Sunday marking nine months since the country's war with Hamas began
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Protesters Released Black and Yellow Balloons in Southern Israel to Mark 9 Months Anniversary of War With Hamas | Image: AP
