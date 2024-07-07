sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:55 IST, July 7th 2024

Protesters Released Balloons in Southern Israel to Mark 9 Months Anniversary of War With Hamas

Protesters released balloons in southern Israel on Sunday marking nine months since the country's war with Hamas began

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Protesters Released Black and Yellow Balloons in Southern Israel to Mark 9 Months Anniversary of War With Hamas
Protesters Released Black and Yellow Balloons in Southern Israel to Mark 9 Months Anniversary of War With Hamas | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:55 IST, July 7th 2024