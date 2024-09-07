sb.scorecardresearch
  • Protestors Demand New Bangladesh Anthem, Yunus Govt says ‘Won’t do Anything Controversial’

Published 22:11 IST, September 7th 2024

Protestors Demand New Bangladesh Anthem, Yunus Govt says ‘Won’t do Anything Controversial’

Voices are growing in Bangladesh over change of national anthem 'Amar Sonar Bangla' in Bangladesh, however, Yunus government says that they have no such plans.

Protestors demand new national anthem for Bangladesh
Protestors demand new national anthem for Bangladesh | Image: PTI photo
21:57 IST, September 7th 2024