Protests Widen In Iran, At Least 7 Dead: Here's What Triggered It

New Delhi: At least seven people were killed as demonstrations in Iran, sparked by its failing economy, spread into the rural provinces. The deaths, two on Wednesday and five on Thursday, occurred in four cities across the country as security forces and protesters clashed.

The protests, now going on for nearly a week, are the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, in police custody led to nationwide demonstrations. Amini was detained over not wearing her hijab by the country's morality police.

Protests Marred By Violence

As per Associated Press, the most violent incident broke out in Azna, a city in Iran’s Lorestan province. Online videos purportedly showed objects in the street set ablaze and people were heard shouting, “Shameless! Shameless!” In Lordegan, online videos showed demonstrators on a street and gunfire shots were heard in the background.

Viral videos on social media sites purportedly showed that some demonstrators were armed and opened fire at police personnel. Several unverified videos circulating on social media showed protesters hurling stones at uniformed police officers. Some reports also claim that protesters targeted the governor's office, banks and other government buildings by pelting them with stones.

A member of Iran's Basij paramilitary force was killed, and 13 others were injured after protests turned violent in Kuhdasht in Lorestan province, on Wednesday, CNN reported citing the state-affiliated media. The news agency also aired a video showing a police officer receiving medical treatment after allegedly being set on fire by protesters. The Basij paramilitary force is usually deployed by the regime to quell protests.

Shopkeepers, bazaar traders, and students joined protests in several Iranian cities, raising anti-regime slogans amid the worsening economic conditions. The Iran government had declared Wednesday a public holiday across the country, citing cold weather. The Iranian weekend is Thursday and Friday, while Saturday marks Imam Ali’s birthday, another holiday for many.

Why Are Iranians Protesting

The widespread protests in Iran broke out due to economic pressures, inflation and currency fluctuations in the country. Iran’s rial currency has rapidly depreciated, with $1 now costing some 1.4 million rials.

The currency collapse was a turning point for an already struggling economy. The falling rial has already led to skyrocketing inflation which had surged to 42%, with food prices surging by an average of 72% compared to the same time last year.

While the Islamic Republic News Agency stated that the protests were driven by mobile phone vendors upset over sharp depreciation of the currency, some demonstrators were heard chanting slogans against the country's theocratic government as well.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the regime's extremism and corruption. "It's no surprise that the people of Iran are taking to the streets to protest the collapsing economy... The Iranian regime has ruined what should be a vibrant and prosperous country with its extremism and corruption... The people of Iran deserve a representative government that serves their interests — not those of the mullahs and their cronies," he posted on X.

Iran is still reeling after Israel launched a 12-day war against the country in June. The US also bombed some Iranian nuclear sites during the war.

Iran stated that it is no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country, and that it is open to negotiations over its atomic program. However, talks have not happened yet.