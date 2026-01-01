Protests Rock Iran For 4th Consecutive Day: Is Trump's Pressure Tactics Working?

New Delhi: Massive protests rocked Iran for the fourth consecutive day, as demonstrations broke out on several streets across major towns in the country like Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Fasa. Protesters shouted slogans like “Down with the Dictator”, “Down with Khamenei,” and “Mullahs Must Leave” as they clashed with security forces.

This is Iran's biggest protests since 2022, which erupted on Monday against the country's deepening economic crisis after it's currency plummeted to a record low against the US dollar, and the head of Iran's central bank chief, Mohammad Reza Farzin resigned. Businesses, universities and government offices were closed across 21 of Iran’s 31 provinces, including Tehran on Thursday, after authorities declared a public holiday on Thursday.

What Triggered The Protests?

Iran's national currency, Rial, suffered an unprecedented collapse on Sunday, falling to 1.42 million against the US dollar, a drop of more than 56% in value in six months. This was a turning point for an already struggling economy. The falling currency has already led to skyrocketing inflation which had surged to 42%, with food prices surging by an average of 72% compared to the same time last year. The protest comes as a major challenge for the regime in Iran, which is reeling after Israeli and US strikes on nuclear-linked facilities.

The IRNA described the unrest as limited to economic grievances and not a widespread dissent against the entire theocratic system. According to IRNA, the protests were driven by mobile phone vendors upset over sharp depreciation of the currency.

Advertisement

However, news agency Fars noted that several protestors raised slogans that seems to suggest that their demands are much wider and goes far beyond economic troubles.

Memories Of 2022 Protest

The present unrest also brings back memories of the large scale protest that broke out in 2022 after Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police. Experts suggest that the economic distress felt by the people is gradually leading to political resentment.

Advertisement

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the regime's extremism and corruption. "It's no surprise that the people of Iran are taking to the streets to protest the collapsing economy... The Iranian regime has ruined what should be a vibrant and prosperous country with its extremism and corruption... The people of Iran deserve a representative government that serves their interests — not those of the mullahs and their cronies," he posted on X.

Is Trump's Pressure Campaign Working?

The recent Iran-Israel war, renewed UN sanctions, and Donald Trump's push for nuclear disarmament, have pushed the Ayatollah regime to this economic crisis. The crisis has its roots in Trump's walking out of the 2015 nuclear deal and his pressure campaign against Iran.