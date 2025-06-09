Proud Moment for India: Shubhanshu Shukla's Sister Shares Her Joy Ahead of Axiom-4 Launch

As India prepares to mark a historic milestone with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla set to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) on June 10, his family’s pride and excitement are palpable. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shubhanshu’s elder sister, Suchi Mishra, a science teacher in Lucknow, shared heartfelt insights into her brother’s journey and the family’s emotions ahead of the Axiom-4 mission launch.

“We are highly excited and highly proud,” Suchi Mishra said to Arnab Goswami, her voice brimming with emotion. “This is a very thrilling experience for us.”

Here is what you need to know

Shubhanshu, a 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer, will pilot the Axiom-4 mission, a 14-day commercial spaceflight organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX. The mission, launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:52 PM IST, will see Shubhanshu join mission commander Peggy Whitson (USA), and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon-9 rocket.

Suchi described her brother as a lifelong learner with an insatiable curiosity. “He always tried to learn whatever comes in front of him,” she said. “He is brilliant and he tries to grasp everything that comes his way.” A combat pilot for 15 years, Shubhanshu’s career in the Indian Air Force began in June 2006, culminating in his promotion to Group Captain in March 2024.

Despite the rigorous demands of training, Shubhanshu remains closely connected to his family. “We could talk to him today,” Suchi shared, noting that he joins daily video calls with his wife, Dr. Kamna Shukla, a dentist, and their five-year-old son, who are with him in Florida. However, Shubhanshu keeps challenges to himself, preferring to share only positive updates. “He never shares about challenges and processes,” Suchi remarked. “He always comes with good news.”

The Axiom-4 mission, described as a “defining chapter” in India’s space ambitions, will see Shubhanshu conduct seven ISRO-selected microgravity experiments and participate in NASA’s human research program.