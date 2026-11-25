India has won the prestigious Best National Pavilion – Visitors’ Lion at the Venice Art Biennale, often regarded as the Olympics of the art world. The award, decided through votes by visitors from across the globe, marks a significant recognition of India’s growing cultural influence on the international stage.

The honour was announced for India’s national pavilion, titled Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home. It was presented by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with NMACC and Serendipity Arts, and featured works by five artists: Alwar Balasubramaniam, Ranjani Shettar, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi and Asim Waqif.

Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hailed the achievement in a post on X, calling it “a moment of immense pride.” He wrote that the recognition reflects “India’s growing cultural influence” and noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “India’s cultural and artistic heritage is receiving renewed global recognition, while contemporary Indian creativity is finding its rightful place on the world stage.”

Shekhawat added that the win is “a testament to the talent of new-age Indian artists and the vibrancy of our contemporary art scene.” He said it celebrates “how India’s timeless artistic traditions can find powerful contemporary expression and resonate with audiences across the world,” and expressed hope that the honour “will inspire generations of Indian artists to engage with the world with greater confidence and creativity.” He concluded with the slogan “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi!”

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded on X, describing it as “a proud moment for India’s art and cultural world.” He said he was “delighted that the India Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale has won the prestigious Visitors’ Lion for Best National Pavilion.” The Prime Minister noted that “our artists are bringing fresh perspectives to the world of art, drawing inspiration from India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage,” and expressed the wish that “this feat inspire many more young Indians to pursue art and explore new creative horizons.”

The Visitors’ Lion award emphasises the resonance of contemporary Indian art with a global audience and highlights the country’s increasing presence in major international cultural platforms.

