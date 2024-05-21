Advertisement

A volcano has erupted in a dramatic way after several years of shooting grey ash into the cloud and into the sky. The volcano is situated on an isolated island in Indonesia, named Halmahera. Because of this sudden eruption, seven neighbouring villages were evacuated at that moment. Mt. Ibu erupted on the evening of Saturday, and it shot ashes into the sky to 4 kilometres high. It also started flashing purple lightning around its crater. All the information and photographs were provided by Indonesia's volcanology agency.

Just after this, a combined team of police, military, and research and rescue authorities reached the place to evacuate the inhabitants of that affected region. The disaster agency of Indonesia posted all the videos and photos on X (formerly Twitter). The rescue team helped the elderly, whereas all the other people were transported through pickup trucks and given shelter in the emergency tents organised in the night.

Advertisement

As Mt. Ibu erupted and the grey ash went up in the sky, many locals recorded the video and posted it on social media applications. Check out the photos and videos posted by the locals here.

Check out the posts:

#Watch | #Indonesian volcano Mt. Ibu erupted, causing a grey ash cloud and evacuation of seven villages, causing ash 4 km high and purple lightning flashing around its crater pic.twitter.com/m1fh7hHkNb — DD News (@DDNewslive)

🇲🇨 The Ibu volcano, on the remote Indonesian island of Halmahera, has erupted, spewing a cloud of gray ash.



Indonesian authorities have confirmed that the evacuation of residents of seven surrounding villages has begun.



🚀 https://t.co/TXJUpDOJ7c pic.twitter.com/kmgPhWZySM — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71)

🇮🇩 The Ibu volcano, on the remote Indonesian island of Halmahera, has erupted, spewing a cloud of gray ash. pic.twitter.com/35BfoEr0Ym — Sprinter infofactory (@Sprinter00000)

The agency did not disclose the number of evacuees, but authorities have advised clearing a seven-kilometre (4.35-mile) radius around the volcano. Indonesia's volcanology agency elevated the volcano's alert level to the highest on Thursday, following multiple eruptions earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ibu's recent activity is part of a series of eruptions from various volcanoes in Indonesia, which is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes.