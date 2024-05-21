Updated May 21st, 2024 at 18:02 IST
Purple Lightning Fills The Sky! Indonesian Mt. Ibu Erupts, Spewing Ash And Forcing Evacuations
Mt. Ibu's dramatic eruption in Indonesia led to village evacuations, with striking photos and videos shared on social media.
A volcano has erupted in a dramatic way after several years of shooting grey ash into the cloud and into the sky. The volcano is situated on an isolated island in Indonesia, named Halmahera. Because of this sudden eruption, seven neighbouring villages were evacuated at that moment. Mt. Ibu erupted on the evening of Saturday, and it shot ashes into the sky to 4 kilometres high. It also started flashing purple lightning around its crater. All the information and photographs were provided by Indonesia's volcanology agency.
Just after this, a combined team of police, military, and research and rescue authorities reached the place to evacuate the inhabitants of that affected region. The disaster agency of Indonesia posted all the videos and photos on X (formerly Twitter). The rescue team helped the elderly, whereas all the other people were transported through pickup trucks and given shelter in the emergency tents organised in the night.
As Mt. Ibu erupted and the grey ash went up in the sky, many locals recorded the video and posted it on social media applications. Check out the photos and videos posted by the locals here.
The agency did not disclose the number of evacuees, but authorities have advised clearing a seven-kilometre (4.35-mile) radius around the volcano. Indonesia's volcanology agency elevated the volcano's alert level to the highest on Thursday, following multiple eruptions earlier this month.
Ibu's recent activity is part of a series of eruptions from various volcanoes in Indonesia, which is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes.
