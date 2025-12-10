Putin Praises India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’, Calls It a Model for Civilisation States

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described India as a “civilisation state” whose ability to hold together hundreds of languages and cultures is an example for large nations. His comments came during a media interaction where he reflected on his recent visit to India and the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Putin said he had travelled to India only days earlier and was struck once again by the country’s vast diversity. “There are about 1.5 billion people living there, and only a third speak Hindi — maybe 500 to 600 million. The rest speak different languages, and many of them do not even understand one another,” he said. For countries as large as Russia and India, he added, maintaining unity amid such diversity is “critically important”.

He emphasised that “unity in diversity” is a principle both nations must protect, calling it a foundation of stability for societies with deep historical roots and multiple cultural identities.

Putin’s remarks come shortly after his high‑profile visit to India, where he held wide‑ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions covered defence cooperation, energy ties, trade expansion, and ongoing geopolitical challenges. The visit was seen as a reaffirmation of the long‑standing India–Russia partnership at a time of shifting global alignments.

During the visit, both sides reviewed progress on major joint projects, including nuclear energy cooperation, military‑technical collaboration, and efforts to boost bilateral trade. Officials from both countries noted that despite global economic pressures, India–Russia trade has grown significantly in the past two years.

In a gesture highlighting the importance Moscow places on its relationship with New Delhi, Putin formally invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia in 2026 for the 24th India–Russia Annual Summit.