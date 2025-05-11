Putin Proposes Peace Talks With Ukraine in Istanbul

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday proposed holding direct peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15. The talks, he said, would be without any preconditions and aimed at achieving long-term peace.

“Russia proposes to resume direct negotiations without any preconditions, starting on May 15 in Istanbul,” Putin said, while adding that he would be speaking with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to explore the possibility of hosting the talks in Turkey.

Putin also stated that any potential dialogue with Ukraine must focus on addressing the underlying issues that led to the conflict in the first place. “Talks with Ukraine should aim to eliminate the root causes of the conflict,” he said.

Truce Proposal and Alleged Violations

The Russian president noted that his country had previously signaled openness to extending the ceasefire linked to Victory Day celebrations, observed earlier this week. “We had previously sent signals indicating the possibility of extending the latest ceasefire related to Victory Day,” he said.

However, Putin accused Ukraine of not responding to these overtures. “Kyiv has not responded to our proposals regarding a ceasefire,” he claimed.

He further alleged that during the three-day truce, Ukraine attempted to carry out attacks near the Russian border. “During the three-day ceasefire, Ukraine attempted to attack the Russian border,” Putin said.

Outlook for Talks

This would not be the first time Russia and Ukraine have considered talks mediated by Turkey. Istanbul previously hosted early-stage negotiations in the initial months of the war, although they did not lead to a lasting resolution.